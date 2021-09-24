MYSTERY OF The BLINKING Tesla's! Who Can GUESS What Is Happening Here With This GAGGLE Of Their Cars In Denver?

Agent001 submitted on 9/24/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:13:10 PM
Who wants to venture a guess of what's happening here with these Tesla's?Are they beaming info to the mothership? Communicating with aliens? Contacting MARS? Ordering vegan via morse code?Hey ?@elonmusk? what is this? Tesla Denver looking like an alien colony pic.twitter.com/qUkaAMIWt6— TeslaBinary (@atmorr3) September 24, 2021
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
