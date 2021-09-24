MYSTERY OF The BLINKING Tesla's! Who Can GUESS What Is Happening Here With This GAGGLE Of Their Cars In Denver?

Agent001 submitted on 9/24/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:13:10 PM

Views : 172 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Who wants to venture a guess of what's happening here with these Tesla's?

Are they beaming info to the mothership? Communicating with aliens? Contacting MARS? Ordering vegan via morse code?






MYSTERY OF The BLINKING Tesla's! Who Can GUESS What Is Happening Here With This GAGGLE Of Their Cars In Denver?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)