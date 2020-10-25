MYSTERY SOLVED! We REVEAL The SUV Rapper Offset Was In During Trump Rally Incident In Beverly Hills!

Last night we posted a story of Cardi B's on/off/on again husband Rapper Offset and a strange incident in Beverly Hills that coincided with a Trump rally.



It turns out that he wasn't the one waving a gun but it was another passenger, Cardi' B's cousin, Marcelo Almanzar, who was subsequently arrested.



Almanzar has now been charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public.



He is being held on a $35,000 bond.



It's unclear whether he was trying to intimidate or antagonize members of the pro-Trump rally. Cardi B is a prominent Joe Biden supporter.



But here's the answer we know you've ALL been waiting for! WHICH SUV was he in when the incident occured.



At first glance we thought it was a Porsche Cayenne but at closer examination 00R called Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and as usual, was right on the MONEY.



Here's a video of it and its backgrounder.







