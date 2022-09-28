MYTHS BUSTED? IF German Auto Engineering Is The BEST In The World, WHY After ALL THIS Time Can The Upcoming XM ONLY Get 50 Miles Of Plug-In Range?

If you were to look at the online conversations surrounding the BMW XM Plug-In Hybrid SUV 98% of them would be discussing its polarizing design.



But what struck us MOST and is becoming MORE AND MORE EVIDENT for ALL of the German car companies is they are proving NOT to be as great as portrayed in engineering and innovation.



In the case of this BMW XM, we ask how on earth the pure battery range is ONLY 50 miles?







That is the BEST they can do?



Or are they PURPOSELY not advancing the range for fear MORE people will choose a plug-in over a full electric BMW product?



Discuss....





