Mach-E Owner Recieves $28K Repair Bill After Flatbed Towing His Car

The rise of modern electric vehicles is still a relatively new thing, meaning that there are a lot of new blind spots that people can run into. One such blind spot was allegedly found by a tow truck operator and cost a hefty sum, reports one Ford Mustang Mach-E owner.

The owner posted on macheforum.com that on a road trip from their home in Canada to their vacation place in Florida, a safety light came up on the dash telling them to “pull over safely.” They did so, called Ford Roadside Assistance, and a tow truck was dispatched.