Mach E Sales Soar After Massive Price Cuts Proving Cheaper EVs Are The Way To Go

At the start of this year, the Ford Mustang Mach-E wasn't just one of the slowest-selling EVs in the U.S., it was one of the slowest-selling new cars period. Things got to the point where Ford resorted to extreme discounts to sell them, and their effects reaffirmed something that's becoming increasingly obvious: EV demand is held up by poor affordability.
 
The Mach-E got off to a solid start before its momentum fell off, with sales failing to meaningfully increase between its second and third years on the market. That meant Ford would seriously oversupply 2023 models, leaving dealers with excess inventory right as demand for EVs seemingly started to plateau in 2023. As a result, the Mach-E peaked at a market day supply of 404 according to Car Edge, which said the Mach-E was the slowest-selling EV in the United States at the time.
 


