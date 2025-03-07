Mahindra & Mahindra Enters The Australian Market With A $15,500 Subcompact SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra, the well-known Indian automobile manufacturer, is showcasing the XUV 3XO for the Land Down Under, and at this price, it's pretty accessible, right? With a new name, Mahindra introduced the new version of its Mahindra XUV300 model in the spring of last year, using the same X100 platform of the KGM Tivoli subcompact crossover SUV as before. Now the company is expanding, as promised, the model's availability to Australia, and we'll probably regret that it's a forbidden fruit over here in the United States.

In the Land Down Under, the new model comes at a drive-away price of just AUD 23,490 and 26,490 for the two AX5L and AX7L versions, which is the equivalent of $15,447 and $17,425, respectively. For comparison, the most accessible subcompact SUV in America is the Hyundai Venue, kicking off at $20,200 for the 2025 model year. That's quite the difference, right?



Read Article