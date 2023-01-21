Major Car Insurance Companies Like GEICO Have STOPPED Advertising In California And GETTING Car Insurance Becoming A Challenge As They LEAVE The State.

Major auto insurers are pulling back in the California marketplace because they are saying our drivers are just too expensive to insure.



Californians are driving about as much as they were before the pandemic, but apparently not as well.

Auto accidents are up and some insurance companies say they are paying out more than they are taking in. But, the insurance commissioner says the facts don't support their claims.



Geico has closed all of its California offices and Progressive stopped advertising in the state.





Full article at the link...





