Major Face Lifts And Performance Models On The Way For Mini

Mini has “almost finished” work on a range of significant facelifts that will kick off a new era for the brand under design chief Holger Hampf. Hampf joined Mini from Designworks, BMW’s California-based design consultancy, in October 2024. But given how new the Mini range is – the Cooper and Countryman having launched in 2023, followed by the Aceman a year later – he has yet to have an opportunity to make his mark. In his first appearance with UK media, he told Autocar that “you will see my work in an upcoming LCI” – ‘Life Cycle Impulse’ being the BMW Group’s code for a major model update.



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