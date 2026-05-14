Major Face Lifts And Performance Models On The Way For Mini

Agent009 submitted on 5/14/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:13:15 AM

Views : 512 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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 Mini has “almost finished” work on a range of significant facelifts that will kick off a new era for the brand under design chief Holger Hampf.

 
Hampf joined Mini from Designworks, BMW’s California-based design consultancy, in October 2024. But given how new the Mini range is – the Cooper and Countryman having launched in 2023, followed by the Aceman a year later – he has yet to have an opportunity to make his mark.
 
In his first appearance with UK media, he told Autocar that “you will see my work in an upcoming LCI” – ‘Life Cycle Impulse’ being the BMW Group’s code for a major model update. 


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Major Face Lifts And Performance Models On The Way For Mini

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