Major Recall And Stop Sale On 2020 Corvette. Don't Worry, It's Only The BRAKES!

GM has issued a Stop Sale Order to halt the deliveries of the 2020 Stingray over an issue with contamination in the electronic brake boost system sensor which can cause a communication breakdown between the sensor and brake boost system.



According to the stop order, the contamination issue affects multiple GM vehicles including models from Buick, Cadillac, as well as the Chevrolet Trailblazer.



As we learned with the previous Stop Delivery Order, GM notifies the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that a recall will be issued for the specific vehicles. We checked out the NHTSA website and they do not have it yet listed. If you have questions, you can search your VIN at https://my.gm.com/recalls to see if your Corvette is one of those flagged for recall.







