Major Study Reveals What We Have Been Telling You All Along - EVs Are Too Expensive To Own And Operate

The automotive sector continues to face a winding road amid inflation and ongoing supply challenges. For 13 years, Deloitte has explored automotive consumer trends impacting the rapidly evolving global mobility ecosystem. This year’s report, “2023 Global Automotive Consumer Study,” explores a variety of concerns shaping the global automotive sector, including consumer interest in EV adoption, vehicle purchase intent, connectivity, and consumer trust. The report is based on a survey of more than 26,000 consumers from 24 countries conducted between September and October 2022.



Consumers and OEMs navigate an electrified future

While internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles still dominate future vehicle purchase intentions, preference for electrified powertrains continues to rise. Overall, the global shift to EVs is happening at different speeds as individual markets face varying challenges to adoption, including cost and availability of charging infrastructures.









