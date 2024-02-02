Majority Of Car Dealers Claim Biden Administration Is Pushing Them Too Hard On EVs

A strong majority of car dealers complain the US government’s strategy is bringing them too fast into the electric vehicle future.



It’s awkward to be dragged kicking and screaming into a future that’s already here. Especially because if you don’t do it, you will be irrelevant.



Car dealers have long been seen as a potential obstacle to EV adoption partly because their profits rely greatly on servicing vehicles with repairs as well as maintenance like oil changes.



EVs have fewer moving parts that can break and they obviously don’t require oil changes.





