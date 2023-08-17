Majority Of UK Drivers Want Authorities To Crack Down On Noisy Vehicles

Cameras designed to detect cars or motorbikes with illegally loud exhaust systems, or to catch drivers who are revving unnecessarily, are supported by the majority of drivers a new survey reveals.
 
The RAC asked drivers if they would be in favour of ‘noise cameras’ being introduced on UK roads, following completion of trials to test the technology being undertaken by the Department for Transport. 
 
58 per cent of those quizzed supported the introduction of noise cameras, with 22 per cent against, and 20 per cent unsure.


