Malaysia Bans Fast Selling Chinese EV For Safety Reasons

Malaysia has deemed the Chery Omoda 5 to be too dangerous for sale, and has temporarily suspended its type approval. The move comes after pictures flooded Malaysian social media sites of an Omoda 5 with its entire rear suspension assembly detached from the car. Chery has since issued a recall for the issue.

The Chery Omoda 5 sold in Malaysia is a locally assembled compact front-wheel drive crossover SUV, available with a gasoline-powered turbocharged 1.6-liter engine. Its coupled to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. Before the stop sale was ordered, it was priced at RM16,800 ($28,600).