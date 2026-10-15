Malaysia Bans Fast Selling Chinese EV For Safety Reasons

Agent009 submitted on 10/15/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:51:04 AM

Views : 740 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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Malaysia has deemed the Chery Omoda 5 to be too dangerous for sale, and has temporarily suspended its type approval. The move comes after pictures flooded Malaysian social media sites of an Omoda 5 with its entire rear suspension assembly detached from the car. Chery has since issued a recall for the issue.
 
 
The Chery Omoda 5 sold in Malaysia is a locally assembled compact front-wheel drive crossover SUV,  available with a gasoline-powered turbocharged 1.6-liter engine. Its coupled to a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. Before the stop sale was ordered, it was priced at RM16,800 ($28,600).
 


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Malaysia Bans Fast Selling Chinese EV For Safety Reasons

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