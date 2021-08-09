Malaysian Semiconductor Plant To Shut Down After Covid Deaths

The Malaysian semiconductor firm Unisem will shut some plants for seven days after three employees died recently from COVID-19, dealing a fresh blow to the chip supplies that carmakers and other companies rely on. The company said it will close Ipoh plants in the state of Perak until Sept. 15 to curb the spread of the disease, which Chairman John Chia said had infected several employees and caused three deaths. The company will then limit the number of staff allowed into the facilities when they reopen. Unisem, which provides packaging and testing services, gets about 12 percent of its revenue from the auto sector, 28 percent from communications and 30 percent from consumer segments.



