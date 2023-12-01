Malcom In The Middle Star Debuts In NASCAR's ARCA Series

Former “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Agent Cody Banks” star and a one-time "Fast & Furious" Jetta-haver Frankie Muniz will drive full-time in the ARCA Menards Series this year, racing the No. 30 Rette Jones Racing Ford Mustang, the team announced Wednesday. The stock car series is a feeder series for NASCAR and features 20 races across the country beginning Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway. Muniz is no stranger to racing and raced in the Champ Car Atlantic Series in 2007 after several Toyota Pro-Am appearances, several Formula BMW USA races and other stock car events. Muniz runs his own eponymous racing team in addition to driving for Rette Jones and said his eventual goal is to race in one of the NASCAR series.



