Male Teen Drivers In Toronto Are Now Paying $13,000 A Year In Insurance With A Clean Record

If you’re a young driver or you’re a parent with young drivers in your home in Ontario, you know it can be expensive paying for car insurance.

Statistics show that young drivers may take part in riskier behaviours, which is why they’re more expensive to insure.

A report from Rates.ca found that a 20-year-old male driver in Toronto with no claims and no driver training could have to pay $13,418 annually to insure a recent model Honda Civic.

A 20-year-old female driver with the same experience and car would have to pay $9,607 annually, nearly $3,800 less.