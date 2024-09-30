Man Accused Of Damaging 75 Cars At Dealership Released By Soft On Crime Judge Only To Cause Multicar Pile Up Hours Later

People do strange things and Skyler Henson, 25, of Auburn, Maine might be a great example of that. Authorities believe that he damaged some 75 cars on a car dealer lot, went to jail, was released and then crashed a car into several other vehicles just days later. Now, he’s back in detention but without bail. All of this began at around 4:00 a.m. on Saturday morning when a caller to police described a man damaging vehicles. Both of them were reportedly at Rowe Auburn on Center Street in Auburn. When officers arrived, they allegedly found Henson swinging a backpack full of weights and using it to damage cars in the lot.













