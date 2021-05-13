Man And Woman Duke It Out In North Carolina Gas Line Fight

A man and woman are both facing charges after police say they got into a physical alteration at a gas station in Raleigh.

Tensions are high as people continue to rush to gas stations fearing a gas shortage due to the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that happened last week.

The Knightdale Police Department says officers were called out to the Marathon gas station on Knightdale Boulevard around 2pm on May 11th when two people started fighting after someone cut the line to purchase gas.  Knightdale is a town in Wake County and is just east of Raleigh, North Carolina.




