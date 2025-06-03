Man Arrested For Placing Stickers On Teslas - Claims It Is His First Amendment Right To Do So

Over the weekend, police in Massachusetts received calls about a person placing stickers on cars in the Boston suburb of Brookline. But these weren’t your average “I Love My Prius” type of decals. No, these stickers featured an image of Elon Musk making a gesture some view as a Nazi salute. And the sticker bomber, if we might call him that, was targeting Teslas. Now, police say they’ve identified the suspect and charged him with defacing property. The suspect, however, argues it’s his right under the First Amendment to place the stickers.



We are looking to identify this suspect who was seen tagging Tesla vehicles with Elon Musk decals.



When confronted the suspect claimed he has the right to deface the property of others because it's his “free speech.”



Contact Detective Ryan McCarthy 617-730-2710 with any info. pic.twitter.com/OWLXPJI9Bb — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) March 4, 2025









