Man Blames Google Navigation For Driving The Wrong Way Down A One Way Street

Believe it or not, but wrong-way drivers continue to be a problem in many regions worldwide, mainly because the people behind the wheel don't pay attention to road signs.


More and more drivers rely exclusively on sat-nav and mobile navigation apps, and as many learned the hard way, these products aren't flawless. They can't even be, as some vehicle-installed navigation solutions are outdated, while mobile apps receive updates faster but can't always be up-to-date with real-time traffic conditions.
 
A 46-year-old driver from the United Kingdom was recently found guilty of dangerous driving after going the wrong way because he couldn't take his eyes off the sat-nav screen. Police in Sussex reveal that Peter Byrne didn't see a no-left turn sign last March, eventually going in the wrong direction on the A24 at Southwater.
 


