Man Blindly Follows Navigation 29 Miles On The Wrong Side Of The Road

A new study that looked into the consequences of misusing navigation apps and blindly trusting their directions warns that giving up on common sense behind the wheel can sometimes be fatal. More than half of the cases involved in the research ended up with a vehicle crash.

Navigation apps like Google Maps, Waze, and Apple Maps have become must-have companions for modern drivers, especially on unfamiliar routes. These applications offer turn-by-turn guidance and extras like real-time traffic data and alerts on traffic hazards, including accidents, traffic jams, and speed traps.



However, their navigation directions must never be trusted blindly. Many drivers learned this the hard way, but a new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University, the University of Minnesota, and the University of Bremen highlights the dangers of taking everything these apps say for granted.