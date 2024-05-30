Man Breaks Woman's Cell Phone So She Sets His Lexus On Fire In Revenge - Well It Was An iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple has a super-loyal user base, and few people who bought an iPhone are willing to give up on it and switch to Android.

At the same time, iPhones are incredibly popular among teens and other age groups, and some of those who want a new-generation model are willing to do almost anything to get their hands on their precious. And when they eventually do, they're ready to do anything to keep it safe and secure.

It happened recently with a woman from Nigeria whose iPhone was broken by her boyfriend.

While the story is a bit sketchy and lacks many details, it went viral this week because the woman found an unusual way to set things straight between her and his boyfriend after the unfortunate event. Because the man broke down her iPhone, she decided to set this car on fire.