Man Buys Ford GT For $716,000 Only Find It Was Wrecked Previously In Brazil

He paid a fortune for an ultra-rare 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition, crashed it weeks after the purchase, and then found out the car had been crashed before. The seller hid this information from him. The model had reportedly been involved in an accident in Brazil seven years before.

It was the former owner, then a 51-year-old man, who reportedly lost control of the rear-mid-engine, rear-wheel drive car and slammed it into an electricity pole on the side of a road in Brazil in March 2015.