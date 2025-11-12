Man Buys Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Drives It 18 Miles And Puts It Up For Sale With $168,000 Markup

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS in its current 992 generation is engineered to be a singular instrument of speed, utterly uncompromising in its track focus. It represents the pinnacle of naturally aspirated performance and aerodynamic mastery. However, the story of this particular 2025 model year example, finished in the coveted custom Paint to Sample (PTS) color Brewster Green, is less about horsepower and more about cold, hard currency. The car’s factory window sticker (check the gallery for it) confirms its original price, fully optioned, at $346,715 (base price was “just” a cool quarter-million bucks), yet almost immediately upon leaving the initial purchaser's hands, it was offered on the secondary market with two stunningly inflated price tags: $495,000 and an even more aggressive $514,888. This dramatic inflation—a markup of over $168,000 above the MSRP—is the definitive story of modern Porsche flipping, and the ownership history of this specific VIN reveals the speed of that turnover.



