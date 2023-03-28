Man Buys Wife A Maserati From Carvana - Finds Out It Was A Stolen Vehicle

Carvana continues to give used car dealers a bad name and this time they’ve reportedly been caught selling a stolen Maserati.

According to ABC 11, Jason Scott bought a Maserati Levante from Carvana for his wife’s birthday. That’s one heck of a birthday present as Scott reportedly paid more than $68,000 (£55,657 / €63,220) for the vehicle, but it turned out to be a huge headache.

Scott bought the crossover in November and everything was fine until he took it in for service at a Maserati dealership in February. This is where problems arose as the dealer discovered the vehicle was stolen.