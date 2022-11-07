Man Caught Driving His Lamborghini At Three Times the Speed Limit Says: "I Paid For The Whole Speedometer, So Imma Use It!"

First, we'd like to apologize for not giving you an image off the bat to look (and probably laugh) at. Whoever took this photo of a first-gen Aventador clearly did so with an Etch A Sketch. On to the story at hand. We've seen how this pans out before. Someone buys a fast car, like a Lamborghini Aventador, and says to themselves "I paid for the whole speedometer, so imma use it!"

And, like it did this time, that statement or train of thought is usually followed by the unmistakable sound of the po-po come calling. In Ontario, Canada, that is always followed by three things: a 30-day driver's license suspension, a 14-day vehicle impound, and tears.