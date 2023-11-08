Man Dumps His Ford Lightning In Anger And Claims EVs Are The BIGGEST SCAM EVER. Is He Right Or Just SOUR Grapes?

Dalbir Bala, is calling electric vehicles the "biggest scam of modern times" after his frustrating experience with an electric truck.



He bought a Ford F150 Lightning EV in January for $115,000, plus tax. He told FOX Business he needed the vehicle for his work, but also wanted something suitable for recreational activities such as driving to his cabin or going fishing. He also wanted an environmentally friendly vehicle as owning one is "responsible citizenship these days."



But Bala was quickly hit with the reality of owning and operating an EV soon after the purchase. The vehicle compelled him to install two charges – one at work and one at home – for $10,000. To accommodate the charger, he had to upgrade his home’s electric panel for $6,000.



In all, Bala spent more than $130,000 – plus tax.



The limitations of the EV truck became even more apparent when Bala embarked on a chaotic 1,400-mile road trip to Chicago.



Fast charging stations – which only charge EV’s up to 90% – cost more than gas for the same mileage. On the family’s first stop in Fargo, North Dakota, it took two hours and $56 to charge his vehicle from 10% to 90%. The charge was good for another 215 miles.



He completed his road trip with rented gas-powered vehicle.



So Spies, is he RIGHT? Or just SOUR GRAPES?



He also posted this account of the situation...



@680CJOB @Ford #ev pick up truck scam pic.twitter.com/aVsc4Q5zQW — Dalbir Singh Bala (@1DALBIR) August 11, 2023





