Man Finds Rivian in Auction Car Lot With Relatively Minor But Fatal Damage

Finding a Rivian in an auction yard is not quite common. Yes, new vehicles crash or are crashed, too, but they rarely end up being auctioned off by insurance companies. However, this Rivian R1T is one of those that come with a sad story. This Rivian R1T is sitting in a Copart auction yard, covered in dust and with a piece of blue protective plastic on top of it. That would be the first red flag. The second is a ding on the right side of the load bed. However, that protective plastic is not just a decoration. The sunroof is gone, and so is the rear window, but everything about the cabin seems fine, except for the shattered glass on the seats. No airbags were deployed, which confirms that this vehicle was not involved in a crash. But what was it?



