Man Involved In California Car Chase Throws A GRENADE At Police

Fleeing from police is an almost surefire way to get some big time behind bars, but for one 28-year-old in Berkeley, California, the charges he’s facing are much more serious after throwing out a live grenade from a stolen car in the middle of a pursuit. If Carlos Kuceja doesn’t have a good lawyer, he’d better get one fast.
 
On the afternoon of May 2, officers from the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Crime Suppression team spotted a stolen vehicle in Oakland and attempted a traffic stop. Rather than pulling over, the driver took off, leading police on a pursuit that crossed into nearby Berkeley.


