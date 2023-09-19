Man On Bring A Trailer Bids On Own Car And Wins!

A curious story has emerged in which a Mercedes-AMG G63 owner put his car up for auction on the popular car auction site Bring a Trailer, ended up bidding on the car, winning the auction, and then found himself $4,300 out of pocket as a result. If you read that and immediately responded, "WTF?" then you wouldn't be alone. This is what happens when something called shill bidding goes wrong, and happened to a client of Doug Tabutt, the owners of SwitchCars who recounted the story in a recent VINwiki video. According to Doug, he placed the 26k-mile 2015 G63 AMG on BaT as per the seller's instruction, with a reserve price of $90,000.



