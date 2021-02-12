Man Sentenced To 9 Years In Federal Prison For Using COVID Funds To Buy A Lamborghini Urus

A man from Houston, Texas has been sentenced to nine years in a federal prison after fraudulently receiving more than $1.6 million in low-interest Paycheck Protection Program loans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee Price III claimed that his three companies, Price Enterprises Holdings, Price Logistic Services, and 713 Construction, had large payrolls that needed to be covered using emergency funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. He asked for $2.6 million in loans, received them and funneled them through the three businesses.