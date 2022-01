It seems soft-closing doors can be used for more than just making sure the door is tightly closed. They can also be used to sever part of your thumb. Because of this extra feature, Mercedes-Benz is being sued.

Richard J. Kastigar, Jr. is taking Mercedes to court after his 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450’s soft-close door ripped off part of his thumb in October 2021, Car Complaints reports. That’s a full year after he first leased the car.