Man Sues Tesla Driver For Using Self-Driving Technology And Causing Crash

Agent009 submitted on 11/29/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:49:11 AM

Views : 314 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A man in Portland is seeking $745,000 after his car was T-boned by a Tesla that was allegedly on self-driving mode and ran a stop sign on November 25, 2023. The incident is now spotlighting the contentious debate around the reliability of autonomous vehicle technology and the role of driver responsibility when using it.
 
According to the lawsuit seen by Oregon Live, while driving through the intersection of Oregon 212 and Southeast Sunnyside Road, Michael Ward’s 2021 Hyundai was hit by the Tesla, even though Ward was moving with the flow of traffic and had the right-of-way. The crash caused significant injuries, leaving Ward with facial and spinal fractures, along with extensive dental damage.


Read Article


Man Sues Tesla Driver For Using Self-Driving Technology And Causing Crash

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)