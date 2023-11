A disabled man living on a low, fixed income with no bank account walked into a Tri-Cities car dealership in June 2021.



He drove off in a used Toyota RAV4 after signing a sales agreement packed with dealer add-ons to bring the cost to nearly $54,000, according to a lawsuit filed in Benton County Superior Court.



The lawsuit also claims that Toyota of Tri-Cities in Kennewick, committed loan fraud to get Brian Hoffman, 63, financing for the used 2021 SUV.





Read Article