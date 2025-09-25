Man That Drove A Yangwang Over 300MPH Said It Was Quite Easy

Marc Basseng, the race driver who took an electric hypercar to a staggering 308.4mph last week in Germany, said it was "quite easy" to break the record for the world's fastest production car.
 
Former GT1 world champion Basseng drove the 3000bhp Yangwang U9 Xtreme hypercar to a record-breaking 308.4mph in a top speed run at Germany's Papenburg test track on Saturday (20 September).
 
That speed, verified by the ATP testing body, makes the U9X – the flagship from BYD's Yangwang high-performance brand – not just the world's fastest electric car, but also the fastest production car, overtaking the 304.774mph Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.


