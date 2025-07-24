Man Tries To Trade In Hummer EV And Is Told He Is Better Off Declaring Bankruptcy

A car dealer who specializes in automotive financing shared how one Hummer EV owner found himself in a $90,000 hole. Yusuf Benallal (@ridewithyusuf) regularly posts videos of his phone conversations with customers he helps buy or sell vehicles. Furthermore, he offers consulting calls to assist buyers who have found themselves in bad car deals. Yusuf uploaded his call with the Hummer owner on both Instagram and TikTok as an extreme example of the types of equity woes drivers can find themselves in if they don’t budget their purchases appropriately. Benallal breaks down just how bad of a financial situation the customer has found himself in with his car. A text overlay reads: “Customer trying to trade in Hummer EV owes $170,000 pays $3,300 a month!”



