Man Vs Machine: California Trial To Determine Who Bears Responsibility In Crash With Autopilot Driving

A manslaughter trial set to begin in Los Angeles for a fatal crash caused by a Tesla operating on Autopilot presents a first-of-its kind test for the legal responsibility of an occupant in a car that was partly driving itself, legal experts say.

The trial, set to begin Nov. 15, comes as civil cases head to trial next year over accidents involving Tesla's Autopilot and adds to scrutiny of a system that Tesla co-founder Elon Musk has touted as a step to full autonomy.

Critics say Tesla's claims and Autopilot have contributed to accidents – and deaths - by making drivers inattentive.