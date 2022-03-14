Manchin RELUCTANT To Support Proliferation Of EV's. Here's His Reason WHY. Do YOU AGREE OR DISAGREE With Him?

Agent001 submitted on 3/14/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:11:33 PM
Joe Manchin has been pretty clear on his support for the proliferation of EV's. He DOESN'T support the current initiatives the way they are now. and his reason is listed below.Do YOU AGREE or DISAGREE with his reason why?Manchin says he’s reluctant to support the proliferation of electric vehicles https://t.co/PLEsWzSzuN pic.twitter.com/hDOg1o1dzD— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) March 14, 2022
— Agent001 (View Profile)
