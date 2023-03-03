Manual Transmission Cars Are Making A Comeback

Manual cars reached an all-time low market share in 2021, consisting of less than 1% of new car sales, according to J.D. Power figures. Since their 0.9% floor, there has been a rebound. Sales rose in 2022 to 1.2% and now in 2023 manual cars consist of 1.7% of the new car market. That represents a year-to-date rise of 12.2%. Now, the Wall Street Journal is reporting it's because more people, especially young people, are beginning to intentionally seek out manual-equipped cars, as opposed to just buying them because they're the cheapest or most fuel-efficient option available. Some evidence definitely points to this. According to J.D. Power, automakers in 2019 offered 69 models stateside with manual transmissions. Today it's just 43. Despite this, enthusiasts are arguably putting their money where their mouth is on the eve of electrification. Manufacturers of stick shift cars have capitalized on offering manuals, from Cadillac to Acura to Mazda. In Cadillac's case, the take rate for stick shift versions of the CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing is higher than anticipated. Speaking to WSJ, Acura says one out of four new Integras are spec'd with a clutch pedal. In fact, a whopping 70% of reservations for early cars were stick. Mazda's Miata is likewise no longer available with an automatic transmission.



