Manual Transmission Comparison: BMW Z4 M40i vs. Toyota GR Supra vs. Porsche 718 Boxster - Which Stacks Up Better On Paper?

BMW has finally unveiled the details of the Z4 M40i equipped with a manual gearbox. It comes as no surprise that it matches its GR Supra cousin spec-for-spec, but at least BMW put in some effort to make it a bit more special, which we'll come to later.



For now, the essential information. The six-speed manual is not standard, as with the Porsche Boxster. Neither is it a no-cost option, as offered by Toyota. Instead, BMW will sell it as a $3,500 package, which includes the gearbox, unique suspension tuning, wheels, paint colors, and interior trim. Basically, car nerds will be able to tell that you forked out more money for a BMW Z4 M40i "Handschalter."



The 2024 Z4 M40i with an eight-speed automatic currently retails for $66,300, so ordering it with a manual gearbox will push the price up to just under $70k. That's roughly $10,000 more than a top-spec Supra (not including the limited 45th Anniversary Edition) and on par with a base 718 Boxster.



But why would we apply logic to what will inevitably be an emotional purchase? You don't buy one of these cars because you need one. You buy it because you want it. With that in mind, let's see how they stack up.





