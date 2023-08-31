Manual Transmission GTI And R Models Sail Off Into The Sunset With Special Models

The manual Volkswagen Golf GTI bows out after 47 years with the commemorative GTI 380 edition - a US-market special that pays homage to the storied hot hatchback's heritage.

As reported exclusively by Autocar earlier this year, the Volkswagen Golf line-up is set to go automatic only as part of a mid-life update in 2024, if impending Euro 7 emissions rules are signed off in their current form. It was unclear whether the move would affect US production, but now Volkswagen of America has confirmed all future GTI and R models will be automatic only.