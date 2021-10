With final approval for its German factory potentially just weeks away, Tesla's Elon Musk will make an appearance in the tiny town of Gruenheide this Saturday to host an open day at the plant. Despite pandemic-related curbs limiting gatherings in Germany to under 5,000 people, Tesla applied for -- and got -- a permit to have 9,000 at the Oct. 9 'Giga-Fest', after local authorities agreed the event would be COVID safe.



