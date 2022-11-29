Maranello Halts All New Orders For The Ferrari Purosangue SUV

Maranello is inundated with demand for the new Ferrari Purosangue SUV, with the Italian marque being forced to pause orders as demand rises. Ferrari is no mass producer of cars, and demand often gets ahead of the company, leading to a rabid seller's market for its vehicles.

As Drive reports, Ferrari will not say how many orders have been taken, but that some customers could wait two years for their cars. The company doesn't deny it either. "It's no secret that we stopped taking orders," said Enrico Galliera, Commercial and Marketing Manager of Ferrari.