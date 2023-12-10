Marijuana Dispensaries Join Strip Clubs In Giving Striking UAW Workers Discounts

United Auto Worker members don’t go completely without pay during a strike, but they’re certainly not getting their full salaries. Workers get a $500 per week stipend from the union, but that doesn’t go very far in today’s ultra-expensive world. Two Detroit-area businesses are looking to help stressed-out, cash-strapped UAW workers with unique discounts for recreational marijuana and visits to the gentleman’s club. Ultra Cannabis is giving UAW members up to 25 percent off, and another, Greenhouse of Walled Lake, is offering half off. While we don’t know how much recreational weed costs at those locations in Michigan, the deal could add up to a healthy sum for the right customer.



