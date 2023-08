Mark Zuckerberg said he's prepared to fight Elon Musk and is just waiting for a response from his opponent.

Since June, the two social media heads have been posting on their respective platforms about the idea of a cage fight — a proposal that seems to have been first prompted by a random Twitter user.

Twitter has since been rebranded as X.

"I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk wrote on June 20. To which Zuckerberg soon responded: "Send me location."