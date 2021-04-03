Marketing Faux Pas? 2022 Kia Stinger To Retail For More Than A Genesis G70

Last month, we learned that Kia is extending the Stinger performance sedan's life into the 2022 model year with a big upgrade. The base turbocharged 2.0-liter engine making 255 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque is being replaced by a 2.5-liter unit making 300 hp and 311 lb-ft. That's a big bump and makes it more powerful than the 255-hp BMW 330i. Now, we have a price via a leak through CarsDirect that suggests, along with the extra power and other updates, the 2022 Kia Stinger's MSRP will be $36,090, a rise of $3,000 over the 2021 model. It also makes it $90 more than a Genesis G70, which can be argued as a superior car.



