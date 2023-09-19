Marriott Hotels Joins Hilton By Installing 6,000 Charging Stations

EV Connect confirms that it will work with Marriott Hotels to advance charging infrastructure for the hospitality giant's customers. There are 6,000 "qualifying locations" that will gradually get the hardware, the software, and the perk of having a dedicated team of technicians on standby. Here's the gist of it.

Earlier this month, Hilton announced that it partnered with Tesla to deploy Level 2 EV charging solutions at over 2,000 hotels. The deal included the installation of up to 20,000 Universal Wall Connectors. Hilton customers, Tesla buyers, EV fans, and travelers welcomed the news.

However, seeing the announcement on social media, many netizens tagged Marriott and asked the brand to follow suit. Lo and behold, the hospitality giant, which owns around 8,600 properties, listened! It also acted pretty fast, considering Hilton's deal was announced not even two weeks ago.