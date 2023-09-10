Marshals Deployed In UK To Stop Fights Over EV Charging Spots

EV sales are booming in Europe, proving that drivers don’t need to wait to be forced by the 2035 ICE ban to make the switch to electric power. But UK drivers are finding out to their cost that the charging infrastructure isn’t ready for this newfound demand, with some forced to wait six hours to plug-in during public holidays when everyone is on the road.

Angry EV drivers are confronting staff and each other about the lack of facilities, forcing Britain’s biggest motorway service station provider, Moto, to bring in marshals to keep tabs on “charge rage” and help drivers hook their cars up without sparks flying.