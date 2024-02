General Motors (GM.N), opens new tab Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Thursday that the automaker was looking at the best path to unlock value at its self-driving unit Cruise.



Shares of GM rose about 2%.



Cruise is an "incredibly valuable asset", Barra said at an event hosted by Wolfe Research.

The Detroit automaker will focus on relaunching the unit this year, she added while reiterating her support for the unit.





