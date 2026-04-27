Mary Barra's $30 Million Pay Check Had Nothing To Do With EV Sales

Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have all taken multi-billion-dollar hits tied to EV strategy shifts and related write-downs. With this in mind, you’d perhaps have expected to see the pay packages of company executives slashed for these costly missteps and investments. Think again.

First is General Motors. While it hasn’t pulled back from battery-electric vehicles to the same extent as Ford and Stellantis, it expects to take a roughly $7.9 billion hit related to its scaled-back EV spending. Despite this, regulatory filings show that chief executive Mary Barra earned a staggering $29.9 million last year, a 1.4 percent increase over the prior year.